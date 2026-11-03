A long, long time ago, before streaming was invented, people had to leave their homes to buy and rent movies. These Stone Age people would go to a place called a video store. The shelves were filled with tons of titles for everybody.

Film nerds, rejoice! Those glory days are back, thanks to a new spot in town.

You can’t blame Captain Marvel for walking out of Blockbuster. Let’s be honest. Video stores were gone until now.

Welcome to Hi Voltage Video in North Miami.

Marc Ferman: “Hi Voltage Video is the only stand-alone, dedicated video store boutique in South Florida.”

It’s like hanging out in a visual time machine.

Marc Ferman: “If you’re into physical media and you love movies, this is definitely a one-stop shop for you.”

Every format you can think of is waiting for you here.

Marc Ferman: “We offer a wide selection of vintage VHS, laserdiscs, DVDs, out-of-print titles, imports, 4K restoration discs from boutique labels, Blu-ray.”

You can really fill your hands with lots of sweet stuff.

Marc Ferman: “No matter what kind of films they could be horror films, they could be comedies, they could be musicals; we have some kids’ films as well but a lot of times it’s movies you grew up with that you just want to bring back into your collection.”

Browsing around and finding something that catches your eye makes the process personal.

Marc Ferman: “There’s nothing like having a film in your hand in your library and having something tangible to hold; just because you have a movie on digital doesn’t mean you own it.”

The store celebrates the talents of South Florida’s movie-makers.

Marc Ferman: “We have a whole Made in Miami section, like a section of films on VHS, on LaserDisc, on DVD, of movies that were shot and produced not just in Miami but in surrounding areas.”

There’s a whole new generation of film freaks getting a cinematic education at Hi Voltage.

Marc Ferman: “I’m seeing kids in their 20s and 30s starting to collect VHS tapes themselves. I think that’s great and they’re picking up films they’ve never seen before.”

Tin Man: “I’m genuinely freaking out to see titles like The Deadly Spawn; you just don’t see this anywhere.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hi Voltage Video

2104 NE 123rd St ste 217A, North Miami, FL 33181

Website

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