From the land of Things to the corporate grind. This cat’s got a brand new gig! Bill Hader is playing The Cat in the Hat in a new version of the Dr. Seuss story. “The Cat in the Hat” cast sat down with Deco and gave us a chat. They opened up with a new language that’s pretty savage.

Bill Hader is this generation’s “The Cat in the Hat.”

In the new animated version, Cat’s a corporate guy.

One of his jobs is to make bro and sis happy on a sad, rainy, move-in day and recruits the help of Thing One, Three, Four, Five, all the way to 46.

Bill Hader: “You just said something really offensive. You just said something crazy offensive.”

Don’t be offended! Tooting is part of their native tongue, called “Thinglish.”

Xochitl Gomez: “They had a choreographer, Chris Scott actually choreographed all those movements. and he finally got to tell me there’s actual meanings like this means like fish, I don’t remember if it’s this way or that way.”

Tiago Martinez: “This means fish and this means time. This means now.”

Any hidden talents you want to share?

Xochitl Gomez: “I think I can make a cricket sound.”

Tiago Martinez: “I can do this thing where I roll my throat. I sound like Perry the Platypus.”

Bill Hader: “Can you whistle and hum at the same time?”

Xochitl Gomez: “OK, guys this is really crazy. So the aliens are here.”

Bill Hader: “I do that on dates and they leave. That’s right after the appetizer has been served.”

Cat’s work wifey, played by Quinta Brunson, and his boss, voiced by Giancarlo Esposito, they channeled their past office life.

Quinta Brunson: “I used to work at BuzzFeed, which felt a little bit like the office in this movie so I definitely channeled some of that.”

Giancarlo Esposito: “I most certainly did ’cause I had to learn how to be appropriate in so many different situations.”

America Ferrera lends her voice as a single mom, while Paula Pell plays the nosy land lady.

Both are smitten with the flick.

America Ferrera: “I was really delightfully surprised at how Bill did the Cat. Like the Cat is such an iconic character and we all hear his voice differently in our minds but Bill managed to make the Cat so lovable.”

Paula Pell: “I love the heart. I love all the physical humor in it and I love all the secret winky-winky adult jokes that are in it.”

“The Cat in the Hat” drops in theaters on Friday.

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