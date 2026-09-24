The story of Peter Pan has been around for a long time. A novel, a stage play, it’s even a peanut butter! South Florida coffee shop is giving props to Peter’s mythical home.

Bobby Driscoll [as Peter Pan]: “Come on everybody, here we go! Off to Neverland!”

Peter Pan knows the way to Neverland.

Bobby Driscoll [as Peter Pan]: “There it is, Wendy! Second star to the right and straight on till morning!”

You don’t have to go flying through the sky to get to that magical place.

Neverland is waiting for you in North Miami Beach.

Justin Lopez: “It’s a coffee shop, a cozy coffee shop. The Peter Pan part’s supposed to be the kid within you, the kid that you’re not supposed to lose when you walk into Neverland.”

Peter’s not the only source of inspiration here. A glowing little fairy has a lot of influence, as well.

Justin Lopez: “And the Tinker Bell is the magic behind her, where when you come to Neverland you see an old rustic coffee shop where you get to forget about all your problems.”

The idea is to create a warm, welcoming vibe.

Justin Lopez: “Everybody has a big role when it comes to Neverland, and they make it feel like home.”

You’ll get that same feeling outside, even when the place is packed. It seems to be hidden away.

Justin Lopez: “It’s called the magical garden. I feel like there’s a mixture of everything that makes the place very magical. The birds, the animals, the iguanas, the people and in the morning, if you come and you drink a coffee with us, you sometimes might be even able to feed the birds with your hand.”

Neverland might be based on a famous fairy tale, but their six special coffee drinks are the real deal.

We would highly recommend the Mont Blanc.

Justin Lopez: “It has a cold foam on top that contains a heavy cream and orange syrup, with a nutmeg and an orange zest on top with a dried orange.”

When you come here, come hungry.

They’ve got salads, burgers, a few egg dishes for breakfast or whenever, and a beauty called the truffle mushroom pizza.

There’s also a sweet dish that honors Peter Pan’s pixie pal.

Justin Lopez: “We also wanted to infuse Neverland with the plates and that’s why we created the waffle.”

It’s what tops off the waffle that brings it all back home.

Justin Lopez: “The powered sugar is supposed to indicate the pixie dust that Tinker Bell leaves behind whenever she flies away.”

Bobby Driscoll [as Peter Pan]: “Just a little bit of pixie dust.”

Neverland is a special place. We’re sure Peter Pan would agree.

Justin Lopez: “People don’t really have spaces like this anymore where you get to come here and really disconnect yourself from society, and you get to spend time within yourself for a little bit.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Neverland Coffee Bar

17830 W Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Website

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