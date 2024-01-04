If you like guessing games, listen up! The coolest guessing game on TV is ready to kickstart a brand-new season.

Deco caught up with one of the stars of “I Can See Your Voice.” What we found out will sound like music to your ears, hopefully.

Contestant (singing): “But I said no, no, no, no, no, no.”

Looks can be deceiving in “I Can See Your Voice.” People who look like they couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket turn in terrific performances. While others, not so much.

Woman (singing): “Black velvet and that little boy smile.”

Good or bad, contestants can win big bucks if they guess if someone is a good singer without ever hearing their voice.

Celebrity detective Adrienne Houghton filled us in on how the show works, so we wouldn’t have to guess.

Adrienne Houghton: “The fact that, like, you are kind of judging a book by its cover, in this case you’ve been told not to do that your whole life, and now this just might win you $100,000.”

Houghton went into the gig thinking she could see right through the fakers and pick the true talents. It didn’t work out that way.

Adrienne Houghton: “I thought that that seems so fun, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m gonna be so good at this,’ and then I forgot the fact that there are incredibly talented people who are great at acting and fooling us.”

As a celebrity detective, she tries to pick up on any clues that she can find to help the contestant crack the case.

Adrienne Houghton: “I pay attention to all the small, tiny details of breath placement, to even simple things like how they pronounce certain words.”

Adrienne Houghton (during show): “The sound we heard was so roundm and yet the mouth was giving Brice. It was like an ‘aww’ but she was giving ‘ehh.'”

There’s a real connection between the on-camera panel and fans of the show. They’ve become detectives in their own right.

Adrienne Houghton: “So I feel like our audience that’s been with us now, third season, they’ve been with us for all this time, they’re catching on, too. I mean, I’ve seen people watching the show with a pen and paper because they see that we’re taking notes.”

“I Can See Your Voice”‘ is hosted by Dr. Ken Jeong.

Ken Jeong: “Life is all about big swings, and you’re taking a big swing.”

Ken brings the laughs and much, much more.

Adrienne Houghton: “Obviously, we’re having fun and it’s hysterical, but the heart of the show is the contestant, and the way that he connects with the contestant is absolutely beautiful.”

Adrienne loves her gig, but one part of the show is her absolute favorite.

Adrienne Houghton, your best guess: “The best, best part is that on every single episode we have a musical guest, a singer, a celebrity singer, and they end up doing a duet at the end of the show.”

She got to be the celebrity singer on one show. Let’s just say things worked out quite well that night.

Adrienne Houghton (singing): Everybody cut, everybody cut, everybody cut, everybody cut, everybody cut footloose.”

The third season of “I Can See Your Voice” premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

