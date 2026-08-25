If you missed out on seeing “The Odyssey,” the Museum of Discovery and Science here in South Florida is giving you 10 more chances!

Thanks to the record-breaking 62,000 tickets sold, the Christopher Nolan film is coming back to the AutoNation IMAX Theater.

The screenings start Friday, Sept. 4 and run through Wed. Sept. 16.

The AutoNation Theater is one of 25 around the country screening the movie in its original 15-70 millimeter format. It’s the only way of making Matt Damon look tall!

FOR MORE INFO:

AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater

401 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

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