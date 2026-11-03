Rock legends Mötley Crüe head back to the Las Vegas Strip for a brand new residency. The “Carnival of Sins in Sin City” is coming to The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace for eight nights next spring. It’s Mötley Crüe’s fourth residency but they say this run is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. They’ve promised jaw-dropping visuals and songs they haven’t played in decades.

Mötley Crüe brings their “Carnival of Sins” residency to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Nikki Sixx: “We did the ‘Carnival of Sins Tour’ over 20 years ago, and to celebrate that we reinvented it with new technology, a new way of looking at it.”

Fans expect high voltage energy and a unique setlist.

This time, the audience chooses the tracks, including deep cuts the band hasn’t played on stage in decades.

Tommy Lee: “We’ve let our fans pick a bunch of songs that we haven’t played in forever. And so they sort of had a hand in reinventing, reenacting the ‘Carnival of Sins!'”

This isn’t the band’s first Sin City rodeo. After three previous residencies, including sold-out runs, Mötley Crüe is ready to give people another reason to rock the main boulevard.

Nikki Sixx: “That’s our mission in life!

Tommy Lee: “It’s just ingrained in us. We’re like, ‘Okay, what’s next?'”

After more than four decades in rock, they still bring the attitude and the anthems. And in Vegas, Mötley Crüe prepares to play their cards loud.

Tommy Lee: “It’s a place where we get to really put together and build an experience that you can only have in Vegas. It’s just looking out and seeing the multi-generational, like there’s kids, teenagers, adults, like, they’re all out there!”

Mötley Crüe’s eight-show residency runs March 19, 2027 through April 3, 2027.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.