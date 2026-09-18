There’s a new old monster making waves on the big screen, and this one is coming for judgment day. The stars of “Beware Boiúna” sat down with Deco. They’re spilling their guts on getting down and dirty with a slithery villain. And that’s not a reference about Jared Leto.

Now that’s a giant snake!

“Beware Boiúna” is based on an Amazonian folklore about a mythical black snake known as the “Mother of Waters.”

And this mama is on a killing spree after being awakened by a group of young doctors on a humanitarian mission.

Now, playing in other horror films compared to this one was a breeze for these two castmates.

Kiana Madeira: “The horror films that I shot in the past – one of them we shot on location, it was ‘Fear Street Part Three.’ But as cool as that was, it wasn’t the Amazon rainforest.”

Jessica Rothe: “In a lot of the other things that we’ve worked on, there have been human antagonists.”

Kiana Madeira: “Yes.”

Jessica Rothe: “Even if they’re crazy, you can usually get into the head of someone like that. But when it’s a big ass snake, it is completely unpredictable.”

Shooting in the jungles of Colombia brought on a new mud skin care routine.

Kiana Madeira: “The quicksand that my character unfortunately finds herself in, that was challenging. Mud in places that mud should not be, up my nose. Just everywhere that you could possibly imagine.”

Jessica Rothe: “It added another textural element to this but that was one of those ones that I thought I’d cleaned off then I got home that night and took a shower and I was like, ‘How is there still mud?'”

Since there’s no soundtrack with words for this horror thriller, any song suggestions?

Kiana Madeira: “I haven’t been able to find what feels right for ‘Beware Boiúna’ but I always think ‘Barracuda.’ I don’t know if it’s the name.”

Jessica Rothe: “And also there’s a driving beat to it.”

Kiana Madeira: “Exactly.”

Jessica Rothe: “I fell so in love with Colombian music while we were down there and it’s also the first time that I was introduced to Karol G. Maybe Karol G should write an original song for ‘Beware Boiúna.’ I feel that’s kind of cheating but also it would be super dope.”

“Beware Boiúna” is slithering its way into theaters nationwide on Oct. 2.

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