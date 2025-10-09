Miami’s Museum of Sex is fogging up glasses with a steamy show. They’re bringing the sizzle with “Erotica by Nocturna.” We’re talking body-bending moves — mixed with fantasy. This is a late-night vibe, taking over the elements.

Stephanie Stein, Director of Marketing and PR at MOSX: “We’ll have people in the water, people in the air, people on the stage, people walking around. It’s gonna be, it’s a lot of fun.”

Sounds like Museum of Sex is combining some bold moves with “Erotica by Nocturna.”

Stephanie Stein: “While we treat, you know, sex and desire and human sexuality in a serious way, there’s also room for fun and playfulness. Erotica by Nocturna and Nocturna is an immersive theater group, and they’re going to be doing, you can call it an Avant-garde cabaret.”

For a limited run, step inside the museum’s new late-night show, where it’s giving cabaret a new twist.

Stephanie Stein: “It’s going to be elements of burlesque, of aerialist. We’re going to have underwater performances. There may be a snake involved. The performers are also going to interact with our visitors, so there will be a real sense of sort of surprise and delight.”

There are two types of tickets to experience the hot program.

Stephanie Stein: “The performance will take place at 10:45 p.m. The first entry is at 9:30 p.m.. If you want to buy the ticket with a guided tour, that sort of builds the excitement as you’re looking at the erotic paintings, or you can just come for the performance itself, which will take place in Super Funland.”

Inside Super Funland, the artsy, but edgy night continues on.

Stephanie Stein: “There’s a lot to do in Superfunland. We have over 20 games and rides from our Bucking Bronco to our Comma Ultra. There are a lot of little theater shows. Great for a date night, great for a girls’ night. It’ll be very magical and dream-like, and hopefully what it’ll be for people is an escape of a beautiful, fun, exciting, seductive evening out.”

Tickets to this sultry theatrical journey start at $55.

Museum of Sex: Erotica by Nocturna

2200 NW 24th Avenue Miami, FL 33142

