Things are about to get loud in Fort Lauderdale. A massive musical gathering, celebrating the art of drumming, is coming to The Parker Playhouse.

Deco’s rhythm king, Alex Miranda, tells us why this beat can’t be beat. Miamibloco brings musicians together to spread the sound of samba, Brazil’s number one musical style. Don’t be surprised to find yourself out of your seat, dancing in the aisles because the rhythm is gonna get you.

The drums are the heartbeat of music and few musical hearts beat stronger than Miamibloco.

The folks behind Miamibloco want to musically move you and they’ve learned their lessons at a very soulful place.

Dr. Brian Potts: “Miamibloco is a Miami-based samba school inspired by the samba schools that you find in Rio de Janeiro that celebrate Carnival every year.”

Going to school has never been so cool.

Dr. Brian Potts: “And we’ve built our own here, where we teach people to play from literally nothing. You come, you learn how to play with us and in the span of the last four years, we’ve gone from 15 drummers to 80 drummers and the idea is to make music accessible to everybody.”

That’s enough power to knock down a brick wall.

The upcoming show is called “From the Street to the Stage.” That sums up samba’s place in Brazilian culture.

Suon Francis: “Samba is lived across the poorest parts of Brazil and Rio de Janeiro to the most high end parts. You can find samba in the favelas and you can find samba in the most expensive clubs happening on the same night at the same time.”

This seems like the perfect time to explain what bloco means.

Suon Francis: “A group of drummers, dancers and just community members that come together to support and enjoy the music that is being created.”

The sounds of Miamibloco are a mix of styles that create something brand new.

Suon Francis: “We all share a drum culture from different countries. So there’s Dominicans, Cubans, Venezuelans, Colombians and the drum culture comes from all over the Caribbean areas of these countries.”

Miamibloco is essentially a street band. This is their first indoor gig, but they’re not worried about blowing away the audience with their powerful volume.

Dr. Brian Potts: “What we’re doing is adapting the group so instead of having 80 people on stage at the same time, we’ll have a set of instruments up here from about 30 people and then we’ll rotate people in and out so everybody gets a chance to play on this historic, awesome stage.”

You’ll be drawn into the music played by Miamibloco.

Suon Francis: “You don’t know that it’s happening but all of a sudden you’re just part of one whole thing and it’s not in your mind; it’s like in your body and you can’t help it.”

Miamibloco brings “From the Street to the Stage” to The Parker Playhouse on Sept. 26.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miamibloco at The Parker Playhouse

707 NE 8th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website

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