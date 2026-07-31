If your idea of a summer escape involves more steam than screen time. There’s a new way to spa all day. No massage appointment required. “Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa” is opening its doors with a special summer day pass, and we’ve got a taste of what’s waiting inside.

This summer, self-care is officially hot, cool, and in.

The Turkish spot “Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa” in North Miami is offering day passes. No spa treatment required!

Aigerim Karim: “The summer day pass is something special and unique we are offering this summer.”

The pass unlocks everything from the Grand Hammam to saunas, a hydromassage pool, an arctic room, and plenty of spaces made for unwinding.

Aigerim Karim: “You’ll get to have the whole day; we’re not limiting it to two hours or four hours — you can enjoy the full day. We open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. So you can come work from here, take a nap, eat, and enjoy the amenities. It’s a chance to slow the pace. Log off and let the stress melt away.”

Aigerim Karim: “It’s for everyone who is 18 and above; however, I would say it’s for people who care about themselves.”

And when you’ve worked up an appetite, the relaxation continues at their “Topkapi Restaurant.”

Aigerim Karim: “The reason why we decided to have and promote this day pass is that we wanted to have our audience and our guests taste our restaurant — since recently we decided to open our restaurant to the public.”

The signature summer menu serves up a fresh finish to the experience.

Aigerim Karim: “On that beautiful plate, you will see a variety of blends of Turkish culture breakfast and lunch, different types of meats – different types of appetizers like hummus or tzatziki.”

So if you’re looking to recharge and reset, this is one summer escape that doesn’t require a suitcase.

The Hürrem Hammam summer day pass is available through August for $175.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa

Summer Hours: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

14652 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL, 33181

Website

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