The Oscars aren’t happening for another five months. But October through December is the time of year movies hoping to dominate the awards show season start dropping.

If you don’t wanna wait days, weeks, or even months to see the movies that critics are already buzzing about, Deco’s Alex Miranda’s got the information from the local film festival that you won’t wanna miss.

It’s the most wonderful time of year for SoFlo movie buffs. Miami Film Festival GEMS return this week, and it’s bringing a ton of this year’s most buzzed-about films to the 305 waaaaay before they hit theaters.

Lights. Camera. Action! Cinema and the art of storytelling center stage at the 13th annual Miami Film Festival “GEMS.”

Lauren Cohen: “I say this every year that it’s the biggest lineup ever, but it’s actually the biggest lineup ever. I think last year it was 40-something films. This year, it’s 50 films.”

This festival is all about quality and bringing the most buzzed-about films to the 3-0-5, before they hit theaters.

Lauren Cohen: “It’s really become a major stop on the award season circuit, you know. If that movie is gonna be a major award season contender at the Oscars next year, you can bet, if timing works, it will be at GEMS”

This year’s opening-night film is directed by Jesse Eisenberg and stars Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. It doesn’t hit theaters ’til December. But you can see it early at GEMS.

Another film pulling major buzz: Elsinore starring Andrew Scott.

Lauren Cohen: “This movie is the biggest tearjerker, but I mean that in the best way possible. Starring Andrew Scott, who I think gives absolutely one of the best performances of the year.”

Netflix is hoping to enter the Oscars race with “La Bola Negra.” The Spanish drama explores what it means to be gay throughout different eras.

Lauren Cohen: We have Los Javis coming. We also have Guitarricadelafuente, one of the stars of the film. He’s a famous musician in Spain. This is his feature acting debut. And it really is probably the most beloved movie of the year.”

And speaking of special guests. John Turturro is also coming to GEMS this year! He stars in The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, a crime thriller about a pickpocket trying to return something he stole before disaster strikes.

The 13th annual Miami Film Festival GEMS kicks off Thursday, Oct. 29 through Nov. 5.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Film Festival GEMS

Oct 29 – Nov 5, 2026

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