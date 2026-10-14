Miami is getting all dressed up for a decade of fashion. Miami Fashion Week is turning 10! And this year — they’re making sure the style doesn’t just walk the runway — it walks right into your closet.

You’ll be feeling just like Carrie Bradshaw.

Miami Fashion Week is celebrating 10 years of serving looks.

Six days of fashion shows and special events take over the city.

Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco: “I think everyday is going to be amazing. We have great venues, we are doing most of the shows at the Freedom Tower and just very, very, very good shows, very, very good designers. I’m very excited.”

But this year, the style doesn’t stop at the runway.

Stitch Lab is bringing more than 20 independent and international designers to a shopping pop-up in Coral Gables.

Karina Rosendo: “Stitch Lab is a fashion incubator that helps international designers come to the U.S. and connect with a different audience, and this is the first time that you’ll be able to shop whatever you see on the runway. When you go to the runway and see what the designers are putting out there, this is the first time that you’ll be able to shop it in real life. And then you get to meet the designers at the pop-up.”

From shoes to handbags, shoppers can find their next statement piece.

Now, that’s what I’d call a closet upgrade!

Also on the lineup for Miami Fashion Week, Colombian designer Andrés Otálora is headlining opening night, bringing his signature looks to the catwalk.

Andrés Otálora: “It’s a big dream for me, because Miami is my second home, part of my life, of my time, right now I’ve been living in Miami. So it’s like the most senior runway that I’ve done in Miami so, for me, it’s a very good honor to be in Miami Fashion Week.”

Andrés creates more than just everyday wear. He wants people to stand out and feel confident.

Miami Fashion Week is underway and runs through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miami Fashion Week

Oct. 13 – Oct. 18, 2026

Website



Stitch Labs Pop-up

350 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Website



Andrés Otálora Collection

Website



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