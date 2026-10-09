Miami Carnival is packing up the party and moving north to Broward this year. And while the fun is changing counties, the costumes are going absolutely wild. From grand pageantry to delicious eats, there’s nothing to fret about when it’s time to fete.

At Miami Carnival, soca music is on full blast.

DJ Rocksteadyy: “Strictly soca, you can play little other things here and there but the Carnival culture is just soca. We like to keep it very traditional.”

The weeklong celebration of Caribbean culture combines dance with grand costumes. And DJ Rocksteadyy embodies both.

She’s gonna be spinning beats all week long.

DJ Rocksteadyy: “It’ll be the full week that leads up to Saturday, which is J’Ouvert, and Sunday, which is Carnival. So you can catch me every and anywhere ’cause I’ll be working and I’ll be having fun. This is like my 500th costume I’ve worn from Lila Nikole so I’m always comfortable.”

For designer Lila Nikole, this year’s designs are taking her deep into the rainforest.

Lila Nikole: “My costume is called Amazonia, and it is Kelly green, neon, hot pink, it’s very wild. I want the girls to look like they’re walking out of the rainforest, like they can just take their shoes off and they just come out like these gorgeous Amazons.”

From headpieces big and small, to serving all body types, she likes to think ahead.

Lila Nikole: “We think about, like, what do you need on the road, we give you makeup, products, bags, private pick ups. We even have our own truck on the road with air conditioning and seating. Whatever happens in the buggy, I don’t know, I didn’t see it.”

Both events this weekend will be at Central Broward Park.

Asa Sealy: “For the first time, we are hosting all of our events in Broward County, home to a lot of Caribbean American nationals. The parade is actually going to start at Broward Regional Park, outside at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and then end up in a situation where there’s a big fete at the end of the parade. When I say fete, I mean party with live music, live performances.”

And nothing brings people together better than food, like Joy’s Roti Delight.

Asa Sealy: “There’s a huge food presence at Carnival and what’s really special is it’s not just Trinidadian food — you’re gonna get samples from chicken, to goats, to duck, to conch, shrimp, all very, very tasty options when it comes to trying something different.”

Tickets to the Miami Broward Carnival start at $70.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miami Broward One Carnival

Oct. 10 & 11

Central Broward Park

3700 NW 11th Pl

Lauderhill, FL 33311

To buy tickets, click here.



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