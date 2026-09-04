She’s a Miami-based artist with a sound that’s as smooth as it is soulful. Now we’re getting to know the singer, songwriter and DJ behind the sound. Deco’s Alex Miranda is always spinning a good story. She’s a very special artist and her name is Soleil. She’s on a path to make sure you remember it. Deco met up with the musician at a Miami studio to learn the story behind the latest chapter in her music.

From Carnegie Hall to Miami’s hottest stages, Soleil has been making her mark one song at a time. The New York native is a singer, songwriter and DJ.

Soleil: “I only got into DJing like two years go. I was feeling a little burnt out from singing all the time, gigging around, and I need to experience music in a new way. I had no goals with this but I ended up really liking it.”

Music has been a part of her life since she was young.

Soleil: “I’ve always been in music throughout my life; I started playing piano when I was 5 years old, I’m classically trained and I started singing when I was 8.”

Her journey has only progressed since then.

Soleil: “I started in the cover band scene back in 2013 and I learned how to be on stage, stage presence, things like that.”

Singing other people’s songs was cool and all at first, but Soleil had dreams of performing her own sound on stage.

She just dropped her new single, “Heart Strings.” It samples a song from the late neo soul artist, D’Angelo.

Soleil: “I am inspired by D’Angelo. He’s one of my top-three artists, rest in peace. I’ve always been inspired by soul, neo soul, R&B, jazz, blues.”

And she’s already got another heartbreaker. It’s called “Rubbish.”

Soleil: “This is another song about love, heartbreak, but in a very different way. Less sweet, more punchy.”

If you want to catch Soleil live, click here.

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