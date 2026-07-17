Pizza lovers have a new reason to make dinner plans. Marco’s Pizza is bringing an authentic New York-style pizza, they say, to South Florida. Food connoisseur Steve Shapiro checked out the new pie and learned a few tricks behind the counter. Let’s watch.

New York-style pizza is known for its thin, foldable slices and classic flavors. But now, Marco’s Pizza is putting its own spin on the popular Big Apple Pie.

Steve Shapiro: “What makes Marco’s New York Style Pizza different from all other pizzas?”

Fulton Juez, franchise owner: Our New York Style Pizza is different. It’s authentic. We put so much work into this process, visiting the heart of New York City, looking at the best practices of how to make a New York Style Pizza from the dough profile, the sauce profile, and the perfect balance of cheese.”

The finished product checks all the boxes, especially the all-important fold test.

Fulton Juez: “Our pizza is stretched thin like a New York style. It has six perfect slices, foldable, and it’s just delicious to eat. It’s amazing.”

Steve Shapiro: “It’s amazing.”

Pulling it off takes a little pizza magic.

Fulton Juez: “In order to get the New York style crust, it has to be stretched extra thin. So we take a medium dough ball, stretch it into a 16-inch extra large pie, and then we top it off with garlic sauce crust and Parmesan on the outside.”

And for pepperoni lovers, this is not your average topping situation.

Fulton Juez: “People know pepperoni as a classic pepperoni or the old-world pepperoni. It’s a little bit crisper. This pepperoni is deli-style. It covers the entirety of the pizza.”

Steve Shapiro: “So Marco’s pepperoni is no phony.”

Of course watching pizza being made is one thing, but learning to make it is another.

Steve Shapiro: “You want to teach me how to make some?”

Fulton Juez: “Sure, let’s make it.”

Steve Shapiro: “Let’s do it!”

Fulton Juez: “Let’s go.”

One crash course later, it was time to see if all my hard work had paid off.

Fulton Juez: “Wow, how’s that taste?”

Steve Shapiro: “Yeah, good, man.”

Fulton Juez: “Guys, if you want to grab this pizza at Marcos, you can visit us at marcos.com. And this pizza right now, extra large, is a limited price offer at $13.99 across all our Miami-Dade and Broward locations. So come see us soon. We’ll see you.”

I’d say that’s my cue to clock out!

Steve Shapiro: “I’m taking it extra large. And the apron.”

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