Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley is starring as the Bride of Frankenstein in "The Bride!" which is in theaters now. And in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed movie, she just wants a little love!

Any day now! But the Bride finds more than just some I dos with Frankenstein’s monster. In this take on the classic character, she finally finds a voice.

What does every Bride want?

Jessie Buckley: “I think she wants love.”

But how about the Bride of Frankenstein in the 1935 classic movie? Hard to tell.

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “Nobody’s seen any side of the Bride.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, you’re right. Good point, good point!”

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “I mean, let me say, I think Elsa Lanchester is incredible, but she’s in the movie for two minutes, and she doesn’t say one word. Somehow, she is so formidable that she’s made an impact. As people dress as her for Halloween, but I don’t think we’ve really gotten a chance to, as you said, see inside her. What’s going on in her mind? What are her needs? What about her?”

To answer that question, we turn to Oscar-nominated, for that stellar performance in Hamnet, Jessie Buckley, who plays the Bride of Frankenstein in “The Bride.”

Alex Miranda: “There is so much to talk about, but I want to say congratulations on your Oscar nomination.”

Jessie Buckley: “Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “Being at the center of this story, what for you was the most important while you’re giving the bride of Frankenstein a voice?”

Jessie Buckley: “I think just a beating heart, you know, a woman on the precipice of her life in every aspect. I’m really looking for a connection with love and with the world and with her mind and really a kind of journey of discovery to be in contact with every ounce of who she is and to offer that to the world and to the man that’s standing in front of her and ask them, ‘Can you hold this?'”

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “‘Can you take it?'”

Jessie Buckley: “Can you take this? Like, really? Because if you can, we can go on, like, the wildest love of our life.”

Oh, by the way, Maggie Gyllenhaal directs.

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “The first movie I made was small. I wanted to see what would happen if I went big.”

Alex Miranda: “You went big. You went really big.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “Yeah, I know.”

Finally, I tried this question out on Jessie’s co-star, Christian Bale, last week…

Christian Bale: “You get as frustrated as I do with devices and end up throwing them across the room.”

…But let’s give it another shot.

Alex Miranda: “If the bride opens up a Tinder account in 2026, when looking for…”

Jessie Buckley: “I don’t even–I’ve never been on Tinder in my life.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “Me either! Like, what do you say? Like, what would be a…”

Alex Miranda: “You would say whether you wanted to be in a monogamous relationship or maybe an open relationship. You would say what your hobbies are.”

Jessie Buckley: “What do you think she would say?”

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “Yeah, what do you think?”

Alex Miranda: “She probably likes a fun weekend. She likes excitement and concerts.”

Jessie Buckley: “Also, I think she wants the real love. She wants it all or, you know, nothing.”

The Bride is playing in theaters now!

