“Clean your flat head!” “Wear normal shoes!” “Why don’t we ever go out?” Yes, the bride of Frankenstein finally has a voice in a twisted gothic thriller called “The Bride!”

Maggie Gyllenhaal directed this movie, with Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale in the lead roles, and Deco’s leading monster man, Alex Miranda, has more, from London — with jet lag!

“The Bride!” tells a tale of one lady just right for the freakiest of husbands around. Next week, we’ll talk with the rest of the cast. But for now, here’s my chat with Christian Bale, who makes Frank sorta sweet!

Christian Bale is Frankenstein’s monster in The Bride.

With Jessie Buckley starring as the bride of Frankenstein, and this duo is alive enough to pull off one hell of a musical number.

Alex Miranda: “Christian, congratulations. I just wanted you to teach me the choreo.”

Christian Bale: “Just go nuts and scream a lot, you know, that’s all I did. And they never was that. And then the real dancers kind of make you look good. And the only move I remember properly, which I think I added in, was the move of chimpanzees, where you crap into your hand and then you throw it and throw it.”

Alex Miranda: “Okay, yeah, that was very elegant.”

Christian Bale: “Look out for it!”

Alex Miranda: “This character, if you strip away the makeup, if you strip away the mythology, who is he to you?”

Christian Bale: “He’s an absolutely abandoned child with the worst father imaginable, who was abused in every way you can conceive of, who has retreated from life, from people, into this just desperately lonely existence. And then in this film, we see him daring to venture from that because he’s just gonna die of loneliness, and he wants to try to find a companion, but he ends up getting the most alive person on the planet.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs this gothic romance, which gets radical with police pursuits and even social upheaval, but all in the name of love.

Alex Miranda: “He is a monster.”

Christian Bale: “But he’s a human, first of all.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, several times throughout the movie, I was like, I want to give him a hug. There was so much — There was so much softness. You gave him an adorability. And so how do you do that?”

Christian Bale: “I don’t know. I’m the last person. I never really took acting lessons. You just sort of do it and see what happens. And if people tell you you’re awful, you go on.”

Alex Miranda: “You were adorable, I will say.”

Christian Bale: “Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “Congratulations.”

Christian Bale: “I think there is actually a lot that is adorable about Frank. I like him so much. He’s such a, as you say, tender-hearted, innocent. But he is somebody who. He walks into a room, you know, you’re gonna know, oh, ‘Don’t piss this guy off,’ because he will not only take your head off, he’ probably bring the whole building down, you know?”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah. He has an anger issue, I think. Temper tantrums on occasion. Of course, he is looking for a bride. He wants companionship. He wants love, like all of us. Right. If he were to fill out a dating profile in 2026, what would be on that profile?”

Christian Bale: “Well, unfortunately, I think it would be a dud from the get-go because it would probably be, like, smeared with a lot of blood, you know? He would accidentally break any devices he came across. He’d get as frustrated as I do with devices and end up throwing them across the room.”

Alex Miranda: “Right, he’s screwed!”

Alex Miranda: “In this film, this duo just wreaks havoc across practically the entire United States. So if they were to hit Miami up, Fort Lauderdale, the Florida Keys, South Florida in general, how do you think they would behave there?”

Christian Bale: “Those are party towns, aren’t they? Nobody would even notice. Nobody would notice. They wouldn’t make any news whatsoever.”

