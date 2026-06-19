Money’s tight these days. Everybody’s looking to get the biggest bang for their buck. A high-end go-to spot in Aventura is offering up a really good deal, with a ton of perks. If you’re ready to be indulged, this is where you want to be.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa wants to pamper you this summer.

Kyle Simmons: “Indulgence At Every Turn’ is truly a turn-key vacation package and it’s unlike anything else in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.”

This trip to heaven will run you $469 per person, but it’s the perfect way to get away from it all.

Kyle Simmons: “It’s our best effort at trying to give every family an affordable escape in a luxury resort right here in everybody’s backyard.”

You can leave your cares at home when you come here.

Kyle Simmons: “From the moment you arrive to the moment you leave, it is an all-in, no worries vacation package.”

Be sure to come hungry. There’ll be plenty for you to chow down on.

Kyle Simmons: “From your very first meal with us, it’s all-in dining, so breakfast, lunch, dinner, no additional cost for that.”

Be sure you and your family bring your bathing suits. You’re gonna need them when you ride the wild surf.

Kyle Simmons: “It’s a five-acre water park, Tidal Cove. It’s the largest in all of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and you’re gonna get four admissions to that water park daily with your stay with us.”

You can even hit the links if you want.

Kyle Simmons: “When you go out to our golf courses, we have two separate championship golf courses. You get a 25% discount on golf as well with the offer.”

If outdoor exercise isn’t your thing, not to worry. They’ll have you moving your body indoors.

Kyle Simmons: “We have complementary adult fitness classes. There are up to 10 per day that are included in your stay here at the resort.”

After you spend your day under the sun, it’s time for dinner. That’s a tasty experience, for sure.

Kyle Simmons: “In the evening, you have a very special menu at Corsair that you can choose from as well. It’s a complementary appetizer, entree, and dessert.”

Whether you’re visiting South Florida or just looking for a cool stay-cation, “Indulgence at Every Turn” checks all your boxes.

Kyle Simmons: “It allows families to really book a vacation and not really worry about taking out their credit card every time that they want to do something on the property.”

FOR MORE INFO:

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180

Website

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