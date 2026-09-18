Luke Bryan has spent years giving us songs about small towns, big nights, heartbreak, and everything in between. Now, the country superstar is putting those pieces together on his brand-new album, Signs.

The ninth studio album drops this Friday, and Luke says this one reflects where he’s been, where he is now, and the moments that matter most to him.

Call it the sign of the times.

When Luke Bryan isn’t lighting up the American Idol stage or judging the competition, He’s been putting the finishing touches on his album, “Signs”.

Luke says every song comes with a story.

Luke Bryan: “Every album has its own little things that happen throughout the making of it. You look back, and you’re like, wow.”

Signs is a little about Luke’s life: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Luke Bryan: “This record is a little bit of everything that shaped me. It’s heartbreak and healing, back roads and bar stools.”

Some of these songs have been in the works for years.

Luke Bryan: “They all come together very, very differently and at different times. And so, I mean, I’ve got songs on this album that we’ve had literally on hold for years that I’m finally glad I got around to recording.”

Those years of life experiences are all over the album.

Luke Bryan: “It’s where I come from. The woods, the fields, the people, and how love and time have a way of straightening you out.”

And each song is like a little signpost.

Luke Bryan: “Some signs point you home. Some show you who you are. Some songs make you laugh. Some hit you in the chest. But every one of them is honest. These are my signs.”

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