Live music is always on the menu at Lucky Fish Beach Bar & Grill. But it’s not just the live music that draws in the crowd, it’s the place to catch great ocean views, good vibes and a good mood. From bites, sips and music, Lucky Fish keeps the beach rocking every day.

Kenny Chesney singing No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems: “No shoes, no shirt, no problem.”

Just like Kenny Chesney says, forget your blues because SoFlo is already paradise.

And Lucky Fish is hooking people with the ‘no worries’ mentality.

Shane Francis, general manager of Lucky Fish: “It’s definitely a tiki feel, that’s kind of what we want. We want you guys to feel comfortable, whether you’re in a bathing suit, walking a dog or anything like that, you can come in. No shoes, no shirt, no problem kind of mentality here.”

Their laid back mantra is…

Shane Francis: “You’re lucky if you’re here and you’re definitely a lucky fish right by the ocean.”

This new beachfront spot in Dania Beach is a stone throw away from the sand.

Shane Francis: “You can go to the beach and come right up. Have a cocktail to go, grab a taco to go, grab whatever you want to go, actually.”

Swinging into the scene is their live music series.

Shane Francis: “From all genres from a little bit of dance music, from salsa, from a little classic rock, it varies you know.”

And of course, good foodie vibes are a must sea.

Chef Nery Leal, Lucky Fish Chef: “The menu is for everybody right. You have burgers, you got fried fish, fresh fish, grilled fish, blackened fish. We have an amazing happy hour menu now. We have dynamite shrimp, we have sliders.”

Jayda Henry: “I just love the atmosphere, the tiki vibes, the beachy kind of, I don’t know, everything is just amazing.”

The live music happens Monday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lucky Fish Beach Bar & Grill

65 N Beach Rd

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Monday-Friday: 6-9pm

Saturday-Sunday: 3-6pm



