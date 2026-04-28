This week Miami turns into the capital of speed, style, and see-and-be-seen energy. The Miami Grand Prix is “back and around” here. Some people come to see the race. Others are in a race to be seen. One Miami boutique is helping you take home the checkered flag of fashion.

Announcer: “And the Miami Grand Prix is Underway!”

Formula One week in Miami isn’t just about fast cars. It’s also about fast fashion!

Bobbles and Lace, a new boutique in Coconut Grove, is helping race fans find the perfect look for occasion.

Puja Tirur: “When we look for styling people for the F1 race we want to look for three things: comfort, trendy and elevated.”

From trackside viewing to after party vibes, one outfit from here can go the distance.

Puja Tirur: “It’s hot, it’s Florida. You’re seeing a lot of dresses. You wanna get two-piece sets that you’re able to wear and mix and match the piece from day to night.

The boutique put together some inspo for your race day fits.

Puja Tirur: “We have Kaylee wearing a belted midi [dress]. It’s comfortable light weight perfect for a full day at the stands. Then you have Olga wearing neutral beige warm tones that’s perfect for the VIPs”

And this week accessories matter just as much as the outfit.

Puja Tirur: “F1 race is all about fashion forward. So you want to accessorize. So belts, chunky jewelry. It’s perfect.”

These looks will have you feeling like you’re starring in your own version of Sex and the City.

Bobbles and Lace wants to be your go-to for more than just Miami Grand Prix.

Puja Tirur: “When you’re getting married, your first date, an interview. We want to be apart of your every occasion, so if you haven’t experience the Bobbles and Lace experience. Definitely check us out.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Bobbles and Lace Miami

3123 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Website

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