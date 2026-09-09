Plant the Future café is a lush escape filled with plants, creativity and plenty to sip and savor.

Looking to get a little closer to nature? Plant the Future is not only a botanical art and design studio; it’s also a café!

Paloma Teppa: “Plant the Future, we’ve been in business for 19 years but the cafe is something new that we added in the experience and it was just born six months ago.”

In Miami’s Little River neighborhood, the cafe and gallery space is giving a former 1960’s gas station a whole new lease on life.

Paloma Teppa: “We love to use materials, that mother nature leaves for us to create. Everything is repurposed, sustainable, our cups are hand-made here in Miami in ceramic. And it’s very exciting to see and hope other cafes can also be inspired with this.”

Walk inside and it’s hard to miss the root of the concept. There’s a moss cave, hanging decor, garden arrangements, you name it!

This place doesn’t just feed your eyes. It’s serving up some seriously good sips and bites, too.

Everything from cakes and coffees to complimentary skin-clearing, antioxidant-rich chlorophyll water.

Paloma Teppa: “I hope for people to feel that this is a place for us, for all of us as a community that love nature, that understands the value of nature. It’s a place where they can come, feel themselves and have peace in the city.”

Because at ‘Plant the Future,’ the goal isn’t to rush you out, it’s to help you slow down, unplug and leaf your worries behind.

Plant the Future Cafe is proving you don’t always need to go far to get away.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Plant the Future

8484 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.