You might know her from Blackpink but Lisa is taking the music world by storm, on her own this time.

The singer just dropped her new album, “Press Play.” And now, she’s giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her latest music video.

Lights, camera, Lisa!

The K-pop star is getting into character and taking us behind the scenes of her spy thriller-inspired music video for “Tarantino.”

Lisa: “I just shot the scene that I’m about to deliver my number one.”

She’s not ready ’cause it takes time to look this good! Right, Lisa?

Lisa: “And right now, I’m wearing like a Lisa day-to-day casual look. This is my casual look. How I wake up, I woke up like this. And yeah, straight hair, bangs flawless, leather outfit. Look at my shoe. This is crazy. It’s really hard to walk.”

She’s not kidding. Lisa took a real hands-on approach when it came to the video. And we’re not just talking about the dancing!

Lisa: “My action scene was fun, actually. I was enjoying myself doing all the action thing and, you know, I do my own stunts.”

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