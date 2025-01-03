You don’t have to be a zombie to come back to life. Sometimes, thanks to popular demand, a business returns from the dead. A legendary Broward eatery has done just that, and the only thing fans can say is … hot dog!

Even Elvis is happy that Hot Dog Heaven is back in business.

Joe Barra: “Hot Dog Heaven is an institution that’s been here for 47 years. We just took it over to save it.”

When the original owner retired, the place went dark. But it did not go gentle into that good night, because Joe Barra came to the rescue.

Joe Barra: ” I love Fort Lauderdale. I live right here, and I wanted to continue with this legend that he created.”

This joint may be in Fort Lauderdale, but it offers one of the famous delicacies from the city of big shoulders.

Joe Barra: “This is the only place you can get authentic Chicago hot dogs. The best in Broward County.”

Remember that “Where’s the Beef” commercial from the 1980s?

The answer is right here. That’s what makes the Windy City dogs so special.

Joe Barra: “Vienna beef has been around for many years, and they’re a premium company, and they make the best products.”

Heaven hasn’t really changed at all.

Joe Barra: “I think the people love the food the way it is and our menu, so I think it was important to keep it the same way.”

You can get hot dogs any way you want them — with mustard, grilled onions and sauerkraut, or with chili and chopped onions. Then there’s the way they eat ’em in Illinois — with mustard, pickles, relish, onions, more pickles and tomatoes.

Willie Wright: “Mmm, that’s the way you make it.”

Sure, you can get to heaven with any of these hot dogs. But there are other ways to eat your way to ecstasy.

Joe Barra: “We sell Italian beef sandwiches Chicago-style, and sausage and peppers hero.”

The place itself is the definition of small but mighty.

Joe Barra: “The old style of the place, it’s authentic, it’s from the ’70s. I mean, we kept the same tile inside and the same tables out here for many years.”

Whether you get your grub to go, or settle in a seat outside, one bite and you’ll be smack dab in the middle of Hot Dog Heaven.

Willie Wright: “I like this place,;I’ve been here forever. I bring my kids, man, and all my friends over. He’s gotta keep up the good work, and he’s doing that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hot Dog Heaven

101 East Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

hotdogheavenfl.com

