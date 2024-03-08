The new season of “The Masked Singer” is off and running, and the Fox show’s wasting no time rejecting one contestant — not because their singing was a joke, but because it was a prank.

Let the music play. Season 11 of “The Masked Singer” started out as usual.

Goldfish kicked off the show, and was followed by Starfish and Ugly Sweater.

Book finished off the night and sang from the Hart.

Book: “I’m just – I’m turnt up, I’m just excited.”

Robin Thicke: “There’s only a few people that, as soon as they walk in the room, I start smiling and laughing like this, and that’s Kevin Hart.”

Ken Jeong: “That would be amazing.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Kevin!”

NIck Cannon: “Wait, what are you doing?”

Kevin Hart: “Yes!”

Jenny McCarthy: “Kevin!”

Nick Cannon: “What are you doing?”

Kevin Hart: “Oh, this is a prank! You had no idea.”

Kevin tricked Nick because the two have a long-standing prank war going on. We’re sure he’s saying pranks for the memories.

Nick Cannon: “That was the worst performance ever on the history of this show.”

Kevin Hart: “Let me, let me – I’m trying to see if I have a little bit of care. This is me up on you now, Kevin Hart: one. You: nothing. Yeah, yeah!”

“Masked Singer” judges: “Kevin! Kevin! Kevin!”

