Katseye takes over the Kaseya Center on Tuesday. They’re kicking off their North American tour, and the group says they can’t wait to give the 305 a front row seat.

Katseye is getting ready to give the crowd a show full of energy, new experiences and a closer look at who they are.

The superstars have been working hard to get ready, and said people can expect a lot of movement on stage.

Megan Skiendiel: “We’ve been rehearsing it for a long time. I think people are going to be excited about this [choreography] because it’s very, very high energy.”

But their concert is not just about the dancing. The ladies also want fans to get to know them better.

Daniela Avanzini: “We definitely want to show the fans, like, our authentic side a little bit more.”

The group’s creative world also plays a big part in what they want to share with their audience.

Lara Raj: “It transforms us to this really magical, kooky world.”

And their new music reflects their growth as they discover who they are.

Lara Raj: “It’s an evolution. I think it’s like, for us, a really meaningful and beautiful evolution. Like, there is a physical piece of us in this music, I think more than ever before. So that’s very special to us, and I feel like that will be heard by the fans.”

As the singers continues to grow, they say they’re also learning more about themselves and what makes them unique.

Sophia Laforteza: “‘Pinky Up’ is sort of proof that we’re finding out who we are and we’re nurturing that.”

Lara Raj: “It’s quite symbolic of us like entering this new era, things being more fun, things being a bit more wild.”

And getting on stage is a reminder of why they chose this lifestyle in the first place.

Daniela Avanzini: “Just remembering that moment on stage and how I feel on stage, I think always kind of grounds me and brings me back to reality and is like, ‘Okay, you love doing this. This is your dream. Literally.'”

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