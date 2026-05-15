Katseye has their eye on the road.

The girl group has just announced they are going on tour!

Get ready to dance.

It’s called the Wildworld Tour, and they’re kicking it off in Dublin on Sept. 1.

But not to worry, Miami. We’re first on the list when they hit the North America leg.

Katseye will hit the stage at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 13.

General ticket sales begin May 21.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wildworld Tour

October 13, 2026

Kaseya Center

601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Website

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