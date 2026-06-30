Like father, like daughter. Kanye West performed in Tampa over the weekend and brought out his kiddo as a surprise guest.

North West: “It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie. Don’t try to test me. It’s gonna get messy.”

Oh, it’s already messy.

Kanye held two concerts at the Raymond James Stadium on Friday and Sunday, despite protests and a petition launched by a Florida senator to keep him from performing.

Still, tens of thousands of dedicated fans showed up.

North West joined her dad on stage for a couple songs.

Kanye also brought out So-Flo rap star, Kodak Black.

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