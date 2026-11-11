If you’re thinking about what to wear this holiday season — don’t look to Santa. That’s right, he’s really committed to red and white. But this holiday season, think outside the box! Deco’s getting the trends with a local designer.

Lynn: “What is your favorite thing that I’ve worn that you’ve designed?

Julian Chang: “Oh, my God. You’ve worn many of our pieces.”

Julian Chang has been on South Florida’s fashion scene for decades

Julian Chang: “I really like them all.”

One of his favorite seasons to design is the holidays.

Julian Chang: “There are so many exciting trends this year.”

At his beautiful boutique in Pinecrest, Julian says this year — the look is different.

Julian Chang: “One of them is the brown color, the chocolate espresso brown color is huge.”

Lynn: “You would never think brown is a holiday color.”

Another cool trend:

Lynn: “Wine! Wine the color, not wine you drink, right?”

Julian Chang: “So the burgundy color is another huge color for this season.”

Like this adorable sweater suit — and how cute are the matching earmuffs?

Julian Chang: “Of course, it’s super lightweight and it’s matching her outfit. And this is a huge color for the season.”

An acrylic blend that’s really comfortable.

Julian says you can mix it with brown.

Julian Chang: “Another huge trend is suede, soft leather, you’re going to see a lot of monotone mixes. Cashmere with suede is beautiful.”

And animal print is huge for the holidays – like this soft wrap dress.

Julian Chang: “This is a new version of animal print, you can see it’s oversized, beautiful, kind of neutral because of the brown and black colors mixed together.”

Or this cheetah print dress elevated with a faux fur vest. And let me tell you, it’s so soft!

Lynn: “Oh! Tell me about the fringe!”

Julian Chang: “Yes, that’s huge this season.”

Here’s the fringe on the outwear wrap, paired with a suede skirt.

Lynn: “Who decides what’s trending?”

Julian Chang: “That’s decided two years in advance.”

Decided by the manufacturers of the fabrics who, apparently, have great taste.

Lynn: “If a girl can only buy one things this holiday season, fashion wise, what should she buy?”

Julian Chang: “I’d say if you don’t have a grey-brown outfit, you need one. Either brown or burgundy.”

Fur is also in. But — casual.

Julian Chang: “So don’t think you have to wear the dress over the fur coat, it’s more like jeans and a fur jacket.”

And this cat’s meow: a silky brown set is something you could definitely wear to a holiday party.

Julian Chang: “If you accessorize it right with heels and a beautiful clutch, you could do that.”

But if you want the glam – go for a jeweled-neck swing dress.

Julian Chang: “This is a new take for the little black dress. You don’t need accessories for this, but it’s so classic for the holidays.”

Lynn: “Clearly, I like to dress down, but the glitz is still in.”

Julian Chang: “Yes, for sure. And you’re gonna see it in spring as well.”

So celebrate this Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or New Year’s with your friends: burgundy, suede and animal print.

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