From a University of Miami student to a Tony Award winner! Joshua Henry has taken Broadway by storm, and now he’s the toast of Broadway and So-Flo!

Miami boy, Joshua Henry, is shining bright at the Tony Awards, Sunday night in Manhattan.

Joshua Henry: “This is incredible, but remember it’s the practice you do when no one is looking and how you fall and how you get back up again. That’s what makes you great.”

The University of Miami alum winning “Best Leading Actor in a Musical” for his show-stopping performance in the revival of “Ragtime.”

Joshua Henry: “The ensemble of ‘Ragtime,’ each and every one of you are stars.”

Henry, who grew up in Miami, playing Coalhouse Walker Jr., a character he deeply admires.

Joshua Henry: “Coalhouse Walker Jr., a black musician whose art led him to his love and to his dream, and even in the face of pain and tragedy, he found a way to be heard.”

Deco catching up with Joshua before his big win. He told us what it was like playing the opening of the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. Joshua sang “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

Joshua Henry: “The great Whitney Houston is incomparable with what she’s done with that song, but how do I make it personal? And for me, it’s starting with the guitar, which was my first musical instrument, felt so natural and building it up to this firework of a moment.”

For 20 years, Joshua has been reaching for the stars with his incredible talent and unwavering work ethic, and it looks like he’s finally made it.

Joshua Henry: “So to be recognized by the community that I love so much and celebrated, it’s a deep sense of belonging and community.”

Joshua has many new opportunities ahead of him. But for now, he’ll continue his star run on Broadway in the production of “Ragtime” at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

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