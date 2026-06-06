Movies have the Oscars, music has the Grammys. But the biggest night in theater belongs to the Tony Awards!

It’s showtime! The Tonys are taking center stage at Radio City Music Hall.

New musicals “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon” lead the pack with 12 nominations apiece.

And the “Ragtime” revival, starring Miami’s own Joshua Henry, has 11, which includes one for our guy!

Joshua Henry: “To be recognized by the community that I love so much and celebrated is just like a deep sense of belonging. I think right now we need a ferocious sense of dreaming and hope.”

Joshua is nominated for best actor for his performance as Coalhouse in “Ragtime.”

Deco got to chat with him last month after he received the nomination.

Joshua grew up in Miami and studied at the University of Miami.

We won’t be the only ones hyping Joshua up this weekend.

P!nk is hosting the award show, and she’s ready to play the ultimate cheerleader!

P!nk: “I was talking to Neil Patrick Harris about what’s expected, and he said, ‘You’re just Kermit the Frog, and you’re celebrating everyone else.'”

The Tony Awards are going down live on Sunday.

It’ll be streaming on Paramount+, check it out.

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