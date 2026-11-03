Bah humbug! Johnny Depp is giving Christmas a creepy makeover as “Ebenezer.” He’s the star of the new twist on Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” Alex Miranda, who’s cute as the Dickens, has more.

Johnny is multidimensional in “Ebenezer,” so let’s go deep into the past, present, and future for all the behind-the-scenes looks.

Get ready to be ghosted.

Johnny Depp channels his inner Scrooge in the flick, “Ebenezer,” and plays the grumpy character in a spookier take on Charles Dickens ‘ ” A Christmas Carol. “

For Johnny, this was a role of a lifetime.

Johnny Depp: “Ebenezer Scrooge was a character that I had been fascinated by since I was a very young boy. I was obsessed with the Alastair Sim’s version as a kid and still am to this day.”

Johnny Depp: “The offer to play Ebenezer Scrooge, and you’re thinking nobody should touch this, but however, there this there’s something in you that sort of wants to go back through Dickens ‘ works to challenge yourself to find a way into the character that’s maybe different than it’s been done before.”

And the actor credits the director for bringing a unique perspective to the classic.

Johnny Depp: “This is well-known literature; it’s well-known stories, these are well-known characters, the courage and the bravery. His additions, his sensibilities, his vision, his understanding of very strange dynamic or bounds between humor and abject fear.”

This version of Dickens’ story is mixing Christmas magic with a little nightmare.

Andrea Riseborough: “The adaptations of A Christmas Carol are often very true to the book, but it is called the Christmas Carol a ghost story.”

Tramell Tillman: “I think this edition is a great addition to the lineup because it’s something different. It’s a lot of humanity, it’s a lot of heart, and there’s also a lot of spookiness. There’s a spooky element to it, which makes it really fun. I mean, it is a ghost story.”

By the way, Johnny Depp’s transformation into Scrooge took three hours, while The Ghost of Christmas Past took six and a half hours. “Ebenezer” hits theaters Nov. 13th.

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