Jason Mraz is just a softy at heart. The singer-songwriter was introduced to music by his grandmother. He’s paying her back with the songs on his latest album.

Jason Mraz is in the family way these days.

His newest release, “Grandma’s Gospel Favorites,” is a collection of songs he grew up hearing.

Jason Mraz: “They are timeless classics and it’s music of comfort and healing through life.”

The album was recorded back in 2007. It was originally a Christmas gift for his grandma.

Jason Mraz: “A few years ago, she passed away and I got my masters back, in a sense. So here we are today, finally sharing what my grandmother wished I had shared many years ago.”

These traditional tunes raised her spirits and brought a smile to her face.

Jason Mraz: “Gospel radio was all that was on, whether it was in her car, a radio sitting next to her, this was the music that really delighted her the most and filled the airwaves in her home.”

Jason’s “Still Yours 2026 East Coast Tour” just kicked off. His opening act is Phillip Labes. He’s the subject of Mraz’s documentary, “The Opener.”

Jason Mraz: “It’s the story of what it takes to be on the road, overcome obstacles and challenges, the acceptance from your family, pursuing the arts.”

It’s a role the headliner’s very familiar with.

Jason Mraz: “First of all, I saw my life in this story, but I think it’s worthy of sharing to a large audience because this is the exact effort and passion that it takes to succeed.”

He’s hitting the road with just his acoustic guitar this time around.

Jason Mraz: “Which gives me the freedom to perform music from all nine of my albums now. I will be sharing a few songs from ‘Grandma’s Gospel Favorites’ as they’re woven into the narrative.”

Jason’s plan for his gigs is pretty simple.

Jason Mraz: “Really just a show in hopes to bring you out of your head and into your heart.”

You won’t have to travel for to see Jason in concert. He’ll be at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on May 15.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jason Mraz at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.



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