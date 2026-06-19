“Supergirl” flies into theaters next week. But coming along for the intergalactic ride — one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks. We are going loco for Jason Momoa’s Lobo, a bounty hunter with ’80s style and killer leather pants.

Supergirl is taking flight and she’s bringing plenty of chaos along for the ride.

The DC adventure follows Kara Zor-El on a galaxy-spanning journey, with Jason Momoa crashing in as boastful bounty hunter Lobo.

Alex: “First of all, the look. When you put it on, was there anything that revealed itself to you all suited up?”

Jason Momoa: “100%. Just used the wildest creature, I mean, it’s absolutely irreverent, just absolute chaos. The moment I put it on there’s just so much strength and there’s just so much fire.”

Alex: “It was giving me 1980s hair magnet Gene Simmons. Did you also feel that too?”

Jason Momoa: “Not at all. Lobo wouldn’t know who the [expletive] those guys are.”

Lobo may never know the meaning of inside voice but Jason? He’s a lot more lowkey offscreen.

Jason Momoa: “I loved every moment of it and I love walking on the set and looking at people look at me and going like, ‘Wow.'”

Alex: “Yeah, ’cause every room that he walks into, he owns that.”

Jason Momoa: “Oh, my God.”

Alex: “So I’m actually wondering how you compare that to being a celebrity, I mean, every room you walk into, you also own that room, whether you like it or not.”

Jason Momoa: “It’s very different, that’s a great question. For me, Jason’s like, ‘Ugh.’ Having said that, i love being loud, I’m a Leo so I’m like, ‘I love pink, I love polka-dots, I love big hats.’ But don’t look at me, I don’t want the attention. I’m always slumping around, I don’t like to be like…”

Alex: “So inside you’re just a little more humble.”

Jason Momoa: “Yeah, but I’m always like that.”

And that’s probably good news for South Florida.

Alex: “If Lobo were to go to Miami, what do you think would get destroyed first?”

Jason Momoa: “He’s definitely blasting down that strip, grabbing up all them cigars, testing them all out.”

Alex: “What have you destroyed in Miami?”

Intergalactic bounty hunting is one thing. Picking a better side for pictures — another.

Jason Momoa: “I don’t know what’s my better side. I’ve never [expletive] done that.”

Alex: “What is your best side?”

Jason Momoa: “I don’t [expletive] know.”

Alex: “Have you ever…?”

Jason Momoa: “I guess it depends on if you want a scar face or not so I’m, like, that’s pretty.”

Alex: “Do you wanna know?”

Jason Momoa: “Yeah.”

Alex: “I mean, obviously, all your sides are great but here’s how you find out: get 10 of your favorite pictures of yourself, don’t think about it and then count left and right. That’s how you figure out what your best side is.”

Jason Momoa: “Which is on my left — oh, it’s just the way that you…”

Alex: “Yeah, like how the picture is set up.”

Jason Momoa: “Wow.”

Alex: “So there you go.”

“Supergirl” blasts into theaters next weekend.

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