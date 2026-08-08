Haiti is known as “The Pearl of the Antilles.” The story of the country’s culture, artistry, struggle, and soul will be on display in the new musical presentation, “Ayiti Bèl Nanm.”

The immersive show uses dance, music and visual storytelling to place the identify of Haiti front and center.

It’s also a way for young people to connect with those who’ve gone before.

Carole Demesmin: “This is also something to help us to keep most of the cultural things in Haiti, to grow for the other generations, to know much better about their history, who they are and to regain, you know, their dignity.”

“Ayiti Bèl Nanm” means “the beautiful soul of Haiti.”

You can catch the show at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Aug. 15.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Ayiti Bèl Nanm at Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

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