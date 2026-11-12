A beloved franchise returns to the big screen this month. But trust me, you’ve never seen the Hunger Games like this. That’s because the latest installment in the franchise isn’t moving forward, it is looking back. Deco’s hitting up the arena with the cast of Sunrise on the Reaping.

May the odds be ever in your favor because the Hunger Games are back!

Talk about a blast from the past!

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is a prequel, taking place 24 years before the events of the first film with Joseph Zada playing a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy.

Joseph Zada: “I just loved the challenge of trying to find how different I could make this character to Woody [Harrelson’s] original portrayal and then try to bridge that gap throughout the film.”

He’s talking about Woody Harrelson, who famously played the character alongside Jennifer Lawrence. But this time, the film explores his time as a tribute in the deadly arena.

Joseph Zada: “He’s radicalized by his experience whereas Katniss has that fire inside her all the way. Haymitch is trying to keep a low profile. He’s being more strategic.”

Also competing in the games is Mckenna Grace. She plays the female tribute from District 12.

Mckenna Grace: “She has very strong opinions on fashion and always wants to be very presentable. And she wants to keep her dignity and be classy and be seen as a person, whereas the districts and the kids that get sent to the Hunger Games are kinda viewed more as animals that it makes it more digestible for the Capitol.”

Speaking of fashion, Elle Fanning portrays a younger version of Effie Trinket, who’s working as a stylist in this period.

Elle Fanning: “She is a fashion student. She’s trying to you know go up the ranks and make her way in this world. She’s from the Capitol, and she’s very much a believer in the Hunger Games.”

Another believer? The villainous President Snow, who’s brought to life by Ralph Fiennes.

Ralph Fiennes: “Complicated, psychopathic, autocratic, fascistic monster, but with such intelligence and restraint.”

Wow, tell us how you really feel.

Ralph Fiennes: “I like the Hunger Games franchise. I think it’s quite interesting about power and control.”

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