In the world of divorce, sometimes what you need most is a fabulous divorce lawyer who charges you a lot of money—but looks great doing it.

Hulu’s “All’s Fair” is celebrating season two, and it’s bringing a little bit of that divorce drama to South Florida.

The legal drama continues with a new season—following Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, and more as high-powered divorce attorneys fighting for what their clients deserve.

Don’t believe us?

Check out the pile of goodies from the last divorce they settled: A luxury flatbed truck will be parked at Aventura Mall this Saturday.

It’s stacked with designer bags, a jet ski, a safe, and even a Lamborghini! Fans can come by, take pics and pick up some premium giveaways from six to 10 pm.

New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

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