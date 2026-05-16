Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last African American slaves in our country. Hued Songs, a nonprofit performing arts organization, honors the day every year with different events.

Deco made it over to Daisy Arts Center in Fort Lauderdale to find out the reasons behind their latest Juneteenth Experience.

Sharlia Gulley: “What started off as in 2021 as a one-night, single performance, the Juneteenth Experience has actually blossomed into month-long programmatic event experience and it’s really to highlight and celebrate this ongoing celebration of freedom.”

Hued Songs will be staging free performances all over South Florida, beginning next weekend and running through June 20.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hued Songs’ Juneteenth Experience

Daisy Arts Center

1033 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

May 23 through June 20

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