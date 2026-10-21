A familiar tradition is back on store shelves, but this year, it’s about a lot more than just looking good. Local Hooters girls are taking the national spotlight while helping fight breast cancer. We’re showing you how to get your hands on the 2027 Hooters calendar and give back to a cause that matters.

The 2027 Hooters national calendar is officially arriving at local restaurants!

The women making the pages this year are stepping in front of the camera with a much bigger purpose.

Kristi Quarles: “This is the 41st year of the calendar. We’ve sold over 60 million calendars. Over 5,000 Hooters girls have been featured worldwide.”

This edition features staff members from right here in SoFlo, stretching all the way to Sarasota.

Haley Espinoza: “It was an honor to be chosen for the calendar, there’s over 200 girls all over the U.S. that get chosen, but it’s a small number of girls per store, so it’s definitely an honor.”

But it’s more than just the good looks. The effort continues a long history of raising money for breast cancer awareness and education.

Angelini Valencia: “It just shows the community that we’re a lot more than just beer and wings. That is the heart of our restaurant, but we do a lot more than that! You can donate by purchasing a calendar or buying two of our new pink drinks. We have the Pink Horizon and the KJD Punch.”

Everything ties back to the annual “Give a Hoot” fundraising campaign.

Kristi Quarles: “One dollar from every calendar goes to benefit the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund, and every dollar stays right here in South Florida. If you purchase a calendar from any one of the 14 Hooters in South Florida. It will stay right here at Baptist Health, at the Miami Cancer Institute.”

The 2027 Hooters Calendar is available for $16.99 at all South Florida locations.

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