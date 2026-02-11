Spending love time during Valentine’s also includes time with your favorite gals. So Galentine’s Day was born, and there’s a secret spot in South Florida ready to spoil the squad. From massages to cryo facials, this wellness spa leads with nature in mind.

Holistic healing with sounds of nature equals zero drama.

Tamarac has a hidden gem called…

Both: “Jardin Secret meaning secret garden in French. Jardin Secret.”

Jennifer Anglin: “We wanted people to be one with nature. I mean, you can hear the leaves on the trees, you can hear the birds. You can hear the wind just going back and forth, the water.”

Offering the “Loving Myself” experience is important for these elementary school gal pals.

Jennifer Anglin: “Yeah, elementary school.”

Aislynn Pilgrim-Adewale: “So it’s more than 50 now, right?”

Jennifer Anglin: “Oh gosh, yeah, we don’t want to go there. Let’s leave it at five decades.”

After a guided tour, the Galentine’s Day special starts with a love letter to yourself and meditation. Then off you go for a soothing massage.

Jennifer Anglin: “The hand manipulation will break down the muscle, we’ll take the hot stone and rub it down, and smooth it through the body, and we also take the wood, which actually moves the lymph nodes through the body.”

For those needing some exfoliation, you can add on a body scrub, which starts in the Jacuzzi.

Aislynn Pilgrim-Adewale: “Jacuzzi allows the skin to, you know, soften up, and then we’ll take them over to the scrub area. The scrub area is where we do the magic. The magic gets all the dead skin, wash it away.”

And of course, the face needs some attention too.

Aislynn Pilgrim-Adewale: “We do have a chocolate facial and a little frotox. It helps to build collagen and also sculpt the face, and it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. And it’s a service that you will see instantaneously.”

Taking the time to bond while rejuvenating the body is a must.

Jennifer Anglin: “We don’t give ourselves enough self-care. You know, we, as parents, mothers, grandparents, we’re always running around, we’re always working, and the last person that gets that needed attention is us.”

Shiron Chen: “This is my favorite granddaughter that I had to definitely treat to an experience and bonding.”

Kayla Lopez: “So refreshing! It really just reset my mind, my body, and my soul.”

The Galentine Wellness Experience goes down Saturday with two available sessions.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jardin Secret

Feb. 14

5300 Woodlands Boulevard

Tamarac, FL 33319

Website

