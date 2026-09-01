Would you buy a ticket to a show even if you didn’t know who was performing? Sofar Sounds is hoping you will. The secret concert series is back in Broward with its mystery and music.

Billie Eilish singing “Six Feet Under”: “Don’t come back; it won’t end well, but I wish you’d tell me to.”

That’s a 14-year-old Billie Eilish, back in 2016.

She was part of Sofar Sounds, which is kicking off its latest round of secret shows in Hallandale Beach.

Rachel Richardson: “Sofar Sound is a global music platform that is known for bringing intimate concerts to unexpected places, bringing secret musicians.”

The whole idea is to show a little faith in Sofar. It’s a matter of trust.

Rachel Richardson: “What we’re not seeing is who the musicians are and where the concert is. The whole idea is that you don’t know what to expect when you come to a Sofar Sound concert.”

The gig could be anywhere, from an outdoor location to somebody’s living room. And the star of the show might be Andra Day.

Venturing into the unknown is something Sofar fans are into big time.

Rachel Richardson: “Once people get to know and understand what Sofar Sound is, the audience comes along with it for the ride.”

That ride features plenty of different styles.

Rachel Richardson: “People will hear a plethora of different genres if they come to these concerts. We have people lined up who are doing ballads, doing some of their own originals, we have jazz.”

It’s not like you’ll be kept in the dark about everything.

Rachel Richardson: “You’ll be notified when there’s new concerts in your area. All they do is drop the location of the concerts, so it might say Miami, it might say Broward, it might say Hallandale.”

Hallandale Beach is hosting the latest rounds of Sofar shows, and that’s for a reason.

Rachel Richardson: “Hallandale Beach is celebrating its 100th year next year in 2027, so these next nine months are gonna be filled with surprises, different concerts.”

Be prepared to get up close and personal with the act you’re checking out.

Rachel Richardson: “Anywhere you can have an intimate experience and bring music to life.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sofar Sounds concert series in Hallandale Beach. Follow official city channels for clues on performers.

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