If your Sunday plans could use a little retail therapy, good food, and a few new finds, “The Grove Bazaar” is the perfect Sunday shopping destination. We’re taking you inside this weekly market, where it’s all about good vibes and great finds.

Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green in Friends): “But if you spent it, it would be like shopping!”

If you love shopping as much as Rachel Green does. “The Grove Bazaar” has ya covered

Michael Stephens: “‘The Grove Bazaar’ was started a little over a year ago, and it’s a way to bring the community into this beautiful lush garden we have here at the Mayfair House Hotel and garden.”

Every Sunday, ‘The Mayfair House Hotel and Garden’ in Coconut Grove turns its courtyard into a pop-up shopping playground. More than 40 vendors bring out their vintage goods, from jewelry to art and more.

Michael Stephens: “We have a brunch here at the Mayfair every Sunday. It’s a champagne brunch. We have live entertainment. There’s a lot of vintage items, there’s a lot of jewelry, and there are amazing one-of-a-kind pieces you can’t find anywhere. All by local artists.”

The fun is in the hunt. The vendors rotate, so there’s always a new find around the corner. And when shopping works up an appetite, there are pop-up bites and sips to keep you going.

Mark Burns: “Something about the bazaar brings people into the grove; there are so many things that you can do over here. So many great spots to come and visit. And it’s activations like this that really get everyone talking.”

It’s more than a market. It’s a Sunday ritual with a little something to take home.

Michael Stephens: “Just take it all in, really look around… Let everything captivate you and really notice how nature, art and this beautiful architecture come together.”

“The Grove Bazaar” happens every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at “The Mayfair House Hotel and Garden” in Coconut Grove. Admission is free!

FOR MORE INFO:

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

3000 Florida Ave, Miami, FL 33133

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