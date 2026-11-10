Grand theft Auto VI is taking over Miami. I’m sure you already know the hype for the video game is real and already spilling over into the clubs. And now a star studded festival is set for South Florida.

Miami’s own “Flo Rida” kicked off things at club E11EVEN over the weekend.

But the party is just getting started, because Rockstar Games has announced “Grand theft Auto VI: The Festival,” hitting Wynwood Nov. 21.

Cardi-B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black and more are all in the line up.

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