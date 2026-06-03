Duran Duran has teamed up again with legend, Nile Rodgers for their new single “Free To Love.” It makes sense because they’ve been collaborating with him for decades. With its upbeat, feel-good energy, the British band is hoping its latest creation will be this year’s summer anthem.

You may wanna bust out your glitter outfit and high heels once you check out Duran Duran’s new music.

The flashback video is for their latest song “Free To Love.”

Nick Rhodes: “I think the idea to recreate a top of the pops like program now and what would it look like if the styling is modern but sort of nods towards the late ’70s early 80s.”

Nick Rhodes says the band worked on the track while jamming out tunes for their Halloween album.

Nick Rhodes: “We wrote the song with Mr. Nile Rodgers, uh, and, uh, it was done in, we started a couple of years ago actually, when we were doing, uh, some sessions for our ‘Danse Macabre’ album. We were jamming with Nile, and there was this irresistible sort of riff that he’d come up with with us and, uh I just didn’t forget about it, I left it sitting on ice for a while. And then we went back to it earlier this year and thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to put out an uplifting summer song?'”

Be free to win or lose, do what you want to do. Free to love

The band’s relationship with Nile Rodgers goes way back.

Nile’s remixed Duran Duran’s first U.S. Number 1 hit “The Reflex” in the 80s.

And when the group’s original guitarist bounced, he brought his own guitar chops and production skills to the track “Notorious”.

Nick Rhodes: “He’s an absolute joy to work with. We first worked with him in the very early 80’s. And um we’ve kept our relationship together. Nile always jokes and says, ‘Well, uh Chic was my first band and Duran Duran’s my second band.'”

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