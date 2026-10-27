In South Beach, a new dining experience is bringing people together in an unexpected setting. It’s called Tales of a Feast, and it’s putting a fresh spin on what it means to break bread with strangers.

Take a seat because good food has a way of bringing people together, and at Gardenia House in South Beach, that’s exactly what’s happening with Tales of a Feast. Guests enjoy a meal and get to know each other.

Mo Alkassar: “It’s a gathering of 40 guests, one long table, a Syrian feast, which is really Mediterranean food, just better.”

But the experience is about more than what’s on the plate.

Mo Alkassar: “One of the special things about the feast is the connections and the friendships that you make. I think that’s the beauty of it. You’ll have somebody older with kids and grandchildren meeting somebody single, young professional.”

And this is just the beginning. The idea is to keep things fresh, with future dinners featuring different types of food and new experiences.

Mo Alkassar: “Tales of the feast will become an ever-changing series. As I said, we’ll have one after dark; they’ll be a steak night series.”

The Syrian feast runs Sundays through November 15th, and diners can stick around afterward to hang out in the garden because the idea is to savor the food, spend time with new people and make some memories along the way.

Mo Alkassar: “Really, it’s about connection, community, friendships. The food is just what you share all these memories over.”

The series starts at 3 p.m..

FOR MORE INFO:

Tales of a Feast at Gardenia House

1209 17th Street, Miami Beach, FL

October 25, November 1, November 8, and November 15, at 3 PM.

Tickets Website

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