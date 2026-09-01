When your morning run turns into a race for your life, you better have some serious cardio skills. Gal Gadot is putting that endurance to the test in the new thriller, “The Runner,” and trust us, this is one workout you don’t want to try at home, even if you used to be “Wonder Woman”.

One morning run. One phone call and a mother’s life is thrown into a sprint for survival.

In the thriller “The Runner,” Gal Gadot plays Maia, a powerhouse lawyer in London forced to follow a stranger’s orders to save her kidnapped son, and as a mother herself…

Gal Gadot: “I think it made me be able to relate to her even more and understand her motives. It helped me portray her in a way that is authentic to me, that I can deeply understand how she works.”

Every step comes with a new command and every second counts.

Gal Gadot: “Look, what sold me on this movie wasn’t the fact that she’s a badass who is independent. It was actually the fact that the end is so satisfying and the twists and turns are mind-blowing.”

“The Runner” is a race against the clock where love is the motivation.

And after all that running, Gal says there was one unexpected perk.

Gal Gadot: “Physically, it affected me amazingly. I was in my best shape ever. But I had to — running was not in my routine. I am not a runner. I had to really prep for it, for nine months.”

“The Runner” sprints to Prime Video on Wednesday.

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