An undercover FBI agent, a suspected serial killer, and a game of cat and mouse. You get all that in the new series “Furious.” The crime thriller stars Golden Globe nominee Emmy Rossum, and it just premiered on Hulu with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Take a look.

Emmy Rossum has to be fast on “Furious.” She’s an FBI agent racing to stop a serial killer.

Forget the typical cop versus killer story. This one is all about mind games, basically who’s really playing who.

Emmy Rossum: “A twisty, twisted crime thriller with two women at the center, and neither one is totally the good guy or the bad guy.”

If the plot sounds familiar, it’s because the series is inspired by the 1987 film “Black Widow,” starring Debra Winger.

The actress watched the film a few summers ago and was intrigued by the dynamic of the two female leads.

Emmy Rossum: “And so I brought this idea to Hulu, and they liked it. And they asked if I liked the idea of Liz, and it was a slam dunk yes.”

For creator Elizabeth Merriweather, the mystery isn’t just about solving crimes; it’s about two women who have more in common than they would ever admit

Elizabeth Merriweather: “It’s like a psychological kind of unearthing of who these two women are and why they do the things they do.”

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