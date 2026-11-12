Do you fancy yourself — an artist? If not, it’s time to! Because an art school and studio in North Miami Beach makes it easy and fun to express yourself! Deco reporter Alex Miranda has more…

The Fun Palette holds workshops on all kinds of artistic mediums—from plexiglass art to creative collages and the class I attended—graffiti art—with spray cans and all. But no laws broken, I promise.

Ever look at a blank canvas and say, “I can improve that?”

Alex Miranda: “I feel like anything I do going forward is going to ruin it.”

At the Fun Palette in North Miami Beach, you can!

Cari Cohen: “The question is, ‘I never paint, can I go?’ Of course!”

…during their weekly art classes or upcoming workshops, including today’s on graffiti art.

Cari Cohen: “This specific class is using graffiti with mixed media. Stencils are a way to simplify an image. It’s a technique that I use a lot in my work. All this is with tape, you see?”

Taught by artist and architect Cari Cohen.

Cari Cohen: “So we’re painting on canvas.”

Alex Miranda: “Michael, what’s your inspiration?”

Michael: “Since we live in Miami, it was kind of that beach feel.”

Cari Cohen: “We create some textures with the idea of the graffiti style.”

Alex Miranda: “There is a political message here. Do you see it?”

Michael: “I— man, you gotta help me out with that one.”

Alex Miranda: “You gotta really look.”

Then she took the class outside.

Cari Cohen: “In the meantime, you are doing some workout for the body.”

Cari Cohen: “I’m going to teach how to use the spray paint. We’re going to create our own stencils.”

Michael: “I really just want to have fun, have a good time with it, and just get creative.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, what do you think Frida [Kahlo] would think of this artwork?”

Michael: “I think she would like the colors and the style and the patterns.”

Cari Cohen: “It’s a really fun class.”

Alex Miranda: “And do you find that the people who love to take the class are brand new to art often? Or you have some people who are very familiar with art and just kind of want to try something different?”

Cari Cohen: “I have both.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re a real artist?”

Painter: “I’ve dabbled, but no.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s quite the dabble.”

Painter: “It’s in my blood. Painting is something very meditative.”

Painter: “To me, it was just a stream-of-consciousness kind of a, you know, way to let loose.”

Cari Cohen: “No matter the result, if it’s something that you feel like you can hang up in your home or just you have fun for two hours.”

Alex Miranda: “You have a message.”

Michael: “Be yourself, and of course, love everyone.”

And now mine. Um, keep an open mind, and maybe squint a little.

Alex Miranda: “It’s been called the worst artwork ever made, or something that could sell for about $15 million at Art Basel. And the meaning of the painting is clear.”

Cari Cohen: “Absolutely. Like—”

Alex Miranda: “The societal collapse of American consumerism as it affects wildlife around the world.”

Cari Cohen: “Exactly.”

Alex Miranda: “Exactly.”

Plexiglass and creative collage workshops are coming up this month.

Cari Cohen: “This is an experience.”

Prices for the workshops do vary.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Fun Palette

18384 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Website

The Fun Palette Instagram

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