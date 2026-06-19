It’s hard to believe, but we’re almost halfway through 2026.

It’s been a pretty solid year for movies, from horror thrillers, alien encounters, to animal tearjerkers and blockbusters.

Here’s a look back at some of this year’s best films, so far.

Dylan O’Brien: “Have you tried making a distress signal or a bigger fire?”

Shock, awe, and eerily impressive chemistry.

Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien got down and dirty in the survival horror “Send Help”, and fans ate it up!

Inde Navarrette: “I love you so so so so much.”

The horror genre isn’t just scary good, it’s shockingly profitable.

Films like Obsession, Backrooms, and Hokum proving original storytelling doesn’t just have audiences on the edge of their seats, it leaves them wanting more.

Ryan Gosling: “So I met an alien. He’s kinda growing on me. At least he’s not growing in me.”

From spooky to sci-fi.

If the goal of “Project Hail Mary” was to make this year’s first blockbuster, mission accomplished.

The epic adventure starring Ryan Gosling delivers a visually stunning space odyssey that’s both thrilling and heartwarming.

Emily Blunt: “What are you gonna do?”

Josh O’Connor: “Full disclosure to the whole world.”

While “Project Hail Mary” was universally acclaimed, the other major extraterrestrial film was a little less than extraordinary.

‘Disclosure Day’ has an out-of-this-world cast and director, but the film can be polarizing.

It may not be Steven Spielberg’s best work, but it’s definitely worth watching.

Alfred Molina: “I can deduce that the cleaning lady and the juvenile share a similar affliction.”

Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, and an octopus voiced by Alfred Molina tug at your heartstrings in “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

The Netflix family drama explores themes of grief and connection, anchored by Field’s charming performance.

Bring the tissues!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Our shepherd was murdered. And we will solve the crime.”

Another animal tearjerker? The Sheep Detectives!

The mystery-comedy starring Hugh Jackman and a voice cast that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston is both touching and surprisingly deep.

In other words, it’s baaaahhhh-ry good.

Anne Hathaway: “Hello!”

Stanley Tucci: “Well, look what TJ Maxx dragged in.”

When it comes to major blockbusters…

Jaafar Jackson: “You know what I’m after?”

Miles Teller: “You wanna be the biggest star in the world.”

…It doesn’t get any bigger or better than “Michael” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt delivered a stellar sequel.

And “Michael” continues to energize fans and electrify the box office, making it the highest grossing bio-pic off all time.

There are still other movies to look forward to this year like The Odyssey, Practical Magic 2, and Dune Part 3.

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