Sometimes, the coolest things show up in the most unexpected places like finding an intimate gathering tucked away inside a family-friendly entertainment center. We hung out in a spot where the lights are low, the cocktails are crafty and the vibes are super-chill. Take a peek.

Fort lauderdale’s xtreme action park is where gamers go to free their inner child. There’s over-the-top fun everywhere you go, including something surprising. The Green Hat Speakeasy.”

Joe Peruvian: “The Green Hat’s a prohibition-era cocktail bar speakeasy. You need a code to get in the door.”

Once you punch in the code and walk into the place, you’re in another world especially when it comes to your drink order.

Joe Peruvian: “You know you’re not gonna get a normal drink in this room. We use much more unique ingredients for our cocktails.”

Some of those ingredients might make you go hmmmmmmm. But they all work.

Joe Peruvian: “Things like balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, matcha, truffle. We use that stuff to help balance out the cocktails to introduce unique flavors to make you step outside of the box.”

Some creations are guaranteed to get you lit. Some will make you feel all bubbly inside and some will go down light as a feather. It’s a guarantee that every cocktail will take you on a different trip.

Joe Peruvian: “Nobody else is doing it. Everyone else is making pretty standard menus. It seems like everyone is keeping things basic.”

The vibe in the “hat” is made even more special because of the hidden room. You walk into a fake “phone booth”, enter a tiny room, push a button and presto — it turns a mirror into a hidden drink menu.

Joe Peruvian: “When you find the secret menu, you’re able to order those cocktails off of that menu. They’re more elaborate cocktails, more expensive products.”

All right. We’ve taken you inside “The Green Hat” and showed you a cool, hang-out. There’s only one thing left to do though — find out what it’s doing inside Xtreme Action Park.

Joe Peruvian: “This is a speakeasy. It’s not meant to be where you expect it. It’s a completely different vibration than the rest of the building and I think that’s what makes this room much more special, is that it’s so out of place in this building that it makes sense.”

